Focus on applications – not infrastructure

Prisma Cloud is an on demand auto scaling Prisma service witha serverless pay-as-you go pricing model.
Prisma Cloud is the easiest and most reliable way to run Prisma in production.
Prisma Cloud runs on fast, dedicated cloud infrastructure and seamlessly scales compute resources to meet dedmand.
Pay only for the resources you need. No up-front fees or over-provisioning required.
Teams and access control allow you to optimize workflows for developers and the rest of your organization.
Work with data using the powerful data browser.

Deploy your first service in 5 minutes

Creating a developer account and deploying your first service takes just a few minutes. Our support team is available to help you at any step.
Create account on Prisma Cloud
Conenct to your database
Your global GraphQL API is ready

Jason Brown
ENGINEERING MANAGER
GraphQL is a cool new technology that we are excited about using at LADBible. Prisma has made this technology more accessible through tooling that creates a really enjoyable developer experience.
Prisma allows us to experiment and build new services faster than we could before, ensuring that we deliver the best possible experience to our users.
Jared Short
ENGINEERING MANAGER
At Trek10, we like to move fast. Whether building projects for a client, or creating new internal tooling, we rely on tools and services to do the heavy lifting, so we can focus on building what makes us, and our clients, great.
Prisma has come to be a critical part of our tool chain. Instead of building Rest APIs or bespoke-graphql engines, we now use Prisma. This has reduced the need for documentation and up-front design, and tremendously simplified our development process. Designers and PMs can validate new ideas in isolation that engineering teams can quickly port to the core project when ready. Prisma has become a standardized recommendation for clients and the default for any internal projects. Our engineering teams appreciate the consistency of GraphQL on the frontend, and absolutely love being able to quickly build backends. Our use so far has shown that Prisma is able to adapt to almost any use case we have, so we only see our usage of Prisma growing at Trek10. with the brisk speed of feature releases and attention to our needs we believe that we are in good hands!

What happens if I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel your subscription at any time. If you cancel before the end of the billing period you are only charged for the period where your account was active.

Can I see my usage metrics?

In the Billing section of the Prisma Console you can see how many requests you have made so far. You can also see an estimate of your final monthly bill.

What happens when I go over my limit?

Prisma Cloud is pay as you go. In order to have full control over your budget you can enable the spending limit. When your usage approaches the spending limit you will receive an email. If you cross the spending limit your cluster will continue to work but throttled to one request per second.

How does a Prisma Cluster scale?

Prisma Cloud automatically scales up in response to incoming requests. Your Prisma cluster will always have capacity to handle 2x the current load. If your traffic grows faster than 2x in five minutes you might experience slow queries while scaling takes place. Spike Protection on the Business plan enables you to preallocate resources to deal with rapid scaling.

Do you offer trials?

The best way to get started with Prisma Cloud is to sign up for the free Development plan. You can build and deploy production ready applications on the Development plan, but they will be limited to 1 request per second. If you want to experience the full power of Prisma Cloud, you can test the Standard plan for a few days. If you delete your cluster, we will only charge you for the fraction of the month it was active.

How many transactions per seconds does a Prisma Cluster support?

A Prisma Cluster scales linearly to support tens of thousands of requests per second as long as the underlying database can keep up. The Standard plan has a soft limit of 1000 requests per second that can be increased by contacting support.

