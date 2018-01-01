At Trek10, we like to move fast. Whether building projects for a client, or creating new internal tooling, we rely on tools and services to do the heavy lifting, so we can focus on building what makes us, and our clients, great.

Prisma has come to be a critical part of our tool chain. Instead of building Rest APIs or bespoke-graphql engines, we now use Prisma. This has reduced the need for documentation and up-front design, and tremendously simplified our development process. Designers and PMs can validate new ideas in isolation that engineering teams can quickly port to the core project when ready. Prisma has become a standardized recommendation for clients and the default for any internal projects. Our engineering teams appreciate the consistency of GraphQL on the frontend, and absolutely love being able to quickly build backends. Our use so far has shown that Prisma is able to adapt to almost any use case we have, so we only see our usage of Prisma growing at Trek10. with the brisk speed of feature releases and attention to our needs we believe that we are in good hands!