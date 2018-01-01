You can cancel your subscription at any time. If you cancel before the end of the billing period you are only charged for the period where your account was active.
In the Billing section of the Prisma Console you can see how many requests you have made so far. You can also see an estimate of your final monthly bill.
Prisma Cloud is pay as you go. In order to have full control over your budget you can enable the spending limit. When your usage approaches the spending limit you will receive an email. If you cross the spending limit your cluster will continue to work but throttled to one request per second.
Prisma Cloud automatically scales up in response to incoming requests. Your Prisma cluster will always have capacity to handle 2x the current load. If your traffic grows faster than 2x in five minutes you might experience slow queries while scaling takes place. Spike Protection on the Business plan enables you to preallocate resources to deal with rapid scaling.
The best way to get started with Prisma Cloud is to sign up for the free Development plan. You can build and deploy production ready applications on the Development plan, but they will be limited to 1 request per second. If you want to experience the full power of Prisma Cloud, you can test the Standard plan for a few days. If you delete your cluster, we will only charge you for the fraction of the month it was active.
A Prisma Cluster scales linearly to support tens of thousands of requests per second as long as the underlying database can keep up. The Standard plan has a soft limit of 1000 requests per second that can be increased by contacting support.